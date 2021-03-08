Photo Release

March 8, 2021 Fr. Bernas: Friend, educator: Sen. Richard Gordon pays tribute to Fr. Joaquin Bernas, SJ, who passed away last March 6, 2021. Gordon said Fr. Bernas was an epitome of a quintessential Jesuit who devoted his life to God and glory. “He impressed me as somebody who is very deep inside. He was a dedicated educator. He taught law in a grand manner and wanted to make lawyers out of everyone,” Gordon said in his sponsorship speech. The Senate adopted Senate Resolution No. 674 Monday, March 8, 2021, taking into consideration Senate Resolution No. 675, honoring the life of Fr. Joaquin Bernas, SJ, and expressing the Senate’s profound sympathy and condolences on his demise. The resolution was introduced by Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Gordon, respectively. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)