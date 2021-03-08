Photo Release

March 8, 2021 Losing country’s talents, handpicking foreign talents: Sen. Francis Tolentino during a hybrid plenary session Monday, March 8, 2021, laments losing Filipino talents to foreign countries. Citing Filipina basketball player Jack Danielle Animam, now a number one player in a university in Taiwan; and Wesley So of Cavite, now given US citizenship, who is the No. 2 chess player in the world, Tolentino suggested that instead of handpicking individuals from abroad, a lesser procedural administrative law should be crafted to get back Filipino talents and attract more talents to be part of the Philippine team. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)