Photo Release

March 8, 2021 Poe praises Bernas: Sen. Grace Poe manifests her intent to be made co-author of a resolution adopted by the Senate Monday, March 8, 2021, expressing sympathy and condolences to the family of Fr. Joaquin Bernas, SJ, who passed away last Saturday, March 6, 2021. Poe recounted her experience with Bernas in 2004 when the citizenship of her father, Fernando Poe Jr., (FPJ) was being debated in court. She said Fr. Bernas stayed for the 12-hour or more marathon to defend the right of a child and stated that FPJ should be considered natural-born because having a Filipino father was sufficient for him to be considered a natural-born Filipino citizen. “We are very grateful for his fairness and legal expertise and for adding clarity to that debate that FPJ ultimately won,” Poe said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)