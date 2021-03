Photo Release

March 9, 2021 TWG meeting on Midstream Natural Gas Industry continues: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy, leads the continuation of a hybrid technical working group meeting Tuesday, March 9, 2021 on Senate Bill No. 1819 or the Midstream Natural Gas Industry Development Act which seeks to develop the midstream natural gas industry in anticipation of the impending depletion of the natural gas from the Malampaya field. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)