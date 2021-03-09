Photo Release

March 9, 2021 Cabatuan, Isabela: Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture chairman Senator Win Gatchalian speaks before school and local officials during his visit here, June 2018 file. Gatchalian in a recent public hearing at the Senate has asked the Department of Education (DepEd) to go beyond the quarantine level being used and adopt scientific and public health-based matrices, and create a ‘heat map’ for a better risk assessment in choosing sites for the pilot tests of limited localized face-to-face classes. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN