Photo Release

March 9, 2021 No total ban on fireworks: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, chairman of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, presides over the second public hybrid hearing, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, on several proposed measures seeking to regulate the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices. Dela Rosa, during the hearing, assured Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando and other stakeholders that the intention of the committee is not to ban firecrackers and pyrotechnics totally, but to regulate it. “These proposed measures are very supportive to our local manufacturers because it will only allow the importation of firework raw materials and not finished firecrackers and fireworks products. There is no reason to worry because from the very start, we made an assurance that there will be no total ban on fireworks,” Dela Rosa said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)