Photo Release

March 9, 2021 On online sexual exploitation: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, presides over the second virtual hearing on online sexual exploitation of children and anti-trafficking in persons Tuesday, March 9, 2021. According to Hontiveros, sexual exploitation and online abuse of women and children had developed with “breakneck speed” with the advent of new technologies and new platforms of communications. She said the hearing would help legislators get the “sense” of the problem and aid them craft bills that would “fill the gaps in our laws that require changes in legislation.” (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)