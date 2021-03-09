|
Second hearing on nationwide firecracker regulation bills: "There will be no total ban on the use of fireworks and instead we will include the development and promotion of our local fireworks industry. We will also strengthen our provision on alternative livelihood programs for those who might be affected by new regulations."
Second public hearing of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs on the nationwide firecracker regulation bills today, March 9, 2021.
