Photo Release

March 9, 2021 End women, child exploitation: Sen. Imee Marcos expresses her full support and appreciation to Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality for “taking up the cudgels” for women’s rights. “…it is most important that March being Women’s Month, we finally give credence and voice to all the children, women and beleaguered families in the effort to finally end the title of the Philippines as the child pornography hotspot of the world. This is a dishonorable and unacceptable title and we have to put an end to it,” Marcos said during the virtual hearing on online sexual exploitation of children and anti-trafficking in persons Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)