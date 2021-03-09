Photo Release

March 9, 2021 Livestock biosecurity: Sen. Nancy Binay, during the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform's virtual inquiry Tuesday, March 9, 2021 into the alarming increases in the prices of basic commodities, asks the Department of Agriculture (DA) about its entire program concerning the entire swine industry including biosecurity program to contain the African swine flu and other livestock diseases. Agriculture Usec. William Medrano, in his response, presented before the committee the DA’s repopulation and recovery plan for the swine industry dubbed as the Integrated National Swine Production Initiatives for Recovery and Expansion (INSPIRE), which is designed to jumpstart and revive the swine industry. The program includes the restructuring and modernizing backyard swine farming with strict biosecurity and surveillance program, increasing breeder base population and institutionalizing livestock insurance system, among others. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)