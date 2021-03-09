Photo Release

March 9, 2021 Local bills passed on third reading: The Senate approves on third and final reading three bills namely, House Bill (HBN) No. 7700 or the bill dividing the 1st District of Caloocan City into two legislative districts, HBN 6867 or the bill reapportioning Bulacan into six legislative districts, and HBN 6413 which creates the provinces of Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, chairman of the Committee on Local Government and sponsor of the bills, thanked his colleagues for their support. “I share the joy of the people of Caloocan. They will finally have a stronger and firmer voice in Congress with their additional representation. This will likewise ensure highly-empowered local governance that is more capable of meeting the various needs of Caloocan City given that it is the fourth most populous city in the country and the third in the National Capital Region,” Tolentino said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)