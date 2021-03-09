Photo Release

March 9, 2021 Historic measure: Senate Majority Leader Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri says he is honored to be part of a “historical measure” that was approved on third and final reading Tuesday, March 9, 2021. He said the passage of House Bill No. (HBN) 6413 was “something that was long in coming.” HBN 6413 seeks to divide Maguindanao into two provinces, namely Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur. “….we now have two provinces in Maguindanao which I believe they would rightfully need because they have 36 municipalities. We only have 20 municipalities in Bukidnon but we are having a hard time...Maguindanao has 36 municipalities with 508 barangays. Time has really come really for their province also to be, I guess geographically, set apart to be a bit more manageable for their leaders,” Zubiri said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)