Photo Release

March 10, 2021 On resetting the Bangsamoro elections: Sen. Imee Marcos, chairperson of the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation, suggests that a compromise be made on the matter of holding the elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). Noting that the Bangsamoro Organic Law aims to rectify the historical injustice politically, militarily, as well as economically, Marcos stressed the importance of conducting the elections the soonest possible time. “So I posit a compromise that if 2022 is indeed too soon, postponing and establishing a date for regional election very closely thereafter may provide its own advantages so that we can all assist the transition committee… we can focus on the normalization that has been stymied by the pandemic so that the unique and difficult circumstances in the area can also be specifically addressed,” Marcos said during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Local Government, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)