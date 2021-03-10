Photo Release

March 10, 2021 Villanueva supports renewal of UP franchise: Sen. Joel Villanueva manifests his full support for the renewal of a 25-year franchise granted to the University of the Philippines (UP) System to construct, establish, maintain and operate radio and television broadcasting stations for educational and other related purposes within the University of the Philippines. A representative from the UP broadcasting system informed the Committee of Public Services Wednesday, March 10, 2021, that UP’s franchise had expired and they are operating on temporary permits from the National Telecommunications Commission. “I want to make sure that I am part of this deliberation to signify my full support to this measure,” Villanueva said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)