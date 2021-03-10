Photo Release

March 10, 2021 Dela Rosa backs AFP Chief’s appointment and 15 other senior military officers: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa manifests his full support for the confirmation of the appointments and nominations of 16 senior military officers led by Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana who is a medal of valor awardee. “The confirmation we will be giving to you all is not enough to say thank you for all that you’ve done for this country,” Dela Rosa said during the hybrid meeting of the Committee on National Defense of the Commission on Appointments Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The committee suspended the meeting to another date due to some matters that need to be discussed by the panel. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)