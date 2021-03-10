Photo Release

March 10, 2021 On blended learning education: Sen. Nancy Binay asks telecommunication services providers who were renewing their franchises or applying for a new one during the virtual public hearing conducted by the Committee on Public Services Wednesday, March 10, 2021, whether or not they had collaborated with the Department of Education (DepEd) on its blended learning education. Binay was informed that all applicants had either registered their partnership with DepEd or are willing to provide airtime for their partners for the blended learning education. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)