Photo Release

March 10, 2021 Thank you for the service and sacrifice: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. expresses his support for the nomination of Armed Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana to the rank of general. Revilla, during the hybrid meeting of the Committee on National Defense of the Commission on Appointments Wednesday, March 10, 2021, said that even during the challenging times, people remained calm knowing the people leading the Armed Forces were officers who possess wide experience and knowledge to do what was right. Revilla also commended other CA nominees, namely Maj. Gen. Ferdinand Cartujano, Brig. Generals Romeo Brawner and Nestor Rayos, and Colonels Eric Nicanor, Pontenciano Camba Edgardo Palma. “We salute you and we thank you for your service and sacrifice,” Revilla added. (Office of Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla/Senate PRIB)