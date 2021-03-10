Photo Release

March 10, 2021 On transition activities disrupted by covid-19: Sen. Win Gatchalian asks the representative from the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP) the transition activities disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is being cited as the primary reason for the postponement of the elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). During the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Local Government, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, OPAPP Usec. David Diciano pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of funds as causes of delays in the normalization and decommissioning activities in the region. Gatchalian said if fund allocation was the reason for the delay, the extension would not cure the problem because budget constraints would always be present. “And I was hoping for a detailed presentation, maybe a detailed discussion from OPAPP so that we understand... we owe our decision to the people of Bangsamoro. Because this is a hot button issue and we need to fully justify our decision by understanding…” Gatchalian said. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)