Photo Release

March 10, 2021 On the referral of bills regulating e-cig, vape: Sen Pia Cayetano raised a parliamentary inquiry during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, March 10, 2021, regarding the motion to transfer four proposed measures seeking to regulate electronic cigarettes and vape products from the Committee on Health and Demography to the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship. Cayetano said the bills should be referred to the Health committee that has jurisdiction on matters relating to public health in general, considering that the use of E-cigarettes and vape products is a “serious public health issue” made even more serious during this time of Covid pandemic. “That is why dear colleagues, I humbly ask that we consider seriously, what committee should be in charge of these very sensitive bills,” Cayetano said. Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri agreed with Cayetano that the measures were health and regulatory concerns. He assured the body that the Committee on Rules would look into the matter immediately. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)