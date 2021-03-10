Photo Release

March 10, 2021 Senate expresses appreciation for UAE Crown Prince: Sen. Richard Gordon sponsors Senate Resolution No. 671 expressing the Senate’s appreciation for Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), for consistently helping Filipinos in times of crisis and great need. Gordon, who also authored the resolution, said the crown prince had established a community health center and rebuilt 18 schools in Eastern Samar in the aftermath of Typhoon Yolanda. He said the UAE leadership had also provided free COVID vaccination to all its residents, including around 700,000 Filipinos working in their country. The resolution was unanimously adopted in time for Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s birthday Wednesday, March 10, 2021 (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)