Photo Release

March 10, 2021 Recognizing the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi: Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson takes the floor to express his support for the adoption of a resolution expressing the Senate’s profound appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Lacson said when he was Presidential Assistant for Rehabilitation and Recovery for typhoon Yolanda in 2014, officials of the Emirates Red Crescent came to his office and offered $10 million to assist the 171 cities and municipalities affected by the typhoon. He directed them to coordinate with the provinces and municipalities which were not given too much attention by the national government and by local donors. He said the organization built school buildings in Basey, Samar and health centers in Eastern Samar. “I haven’t thanked them since that time and I think this is an opportunity for me to express my thanks, through the good charge d’affaires, to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi for what they did during the onslaught of typhoon Haiyan or typhoon Yolanda,” Lacson said. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)