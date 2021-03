Photo Release

March 10, 2021 Pacquiao leads prayer: Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao leads the chamber in prayer during the opening of the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, March 10, 2021. In his prayer, Pacquiao said that as legislators and public servants they want to serve as God’s hands and feet by becoming generous expression of the love and compassion of God. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)