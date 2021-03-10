Photo Release

March 10, 2021 Declaration of State of Calamity Due to ASF urged: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan informs his colleagues that during the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform hearing yesterday, members of the committee adopted his motion to urge the Department of Agriculture to recommend to the President the declaration of a national state of emergency due to the African swine flu. During Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, March 10, 2021, Pangilinan said that with this declaration, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund and the Quick Response Fund can be used to help the hog industry. “This will also afford the DA, as well as local government units, and other concerned agencies, ample latitude to use appropriate funds, including the Quick Response Fund, calamity funds to address the ASF outbreak,” Pangilinan said. The senators also agreed to adopt a resolution expressing the sense of the Senate to have a declaration of state of calamity nationwide because of ASF, and reduce tariffs on pork importation. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)