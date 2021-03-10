Photo Release

March 10, 2021 On vape and heated tobacco products: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto informs his colleagues during plenary session Wednesday, March 10, 2021, that he filed a “comprehensive” bill on regulating vape products and heated tobacco products. In response to a parliamentary inquiry raised by Sen. Pia Cayetano on the transfer of four proposed measures seeking to regulate electronic cigarettes and vape products from the Committee on Health and Demography to the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, Recto said he was requested by the chairman of the Committee on Trade and Industry to hear the bill and, at the appropriate time, come up with a committee report on the measure. “I suppose one of the reasons why it is with the Committee on Trade is that even tobacco products are regulated...interagency headed by the Department of Trade and Industry. I think it is correct to have a comprehensive bill that will regulate this particular industry,” Recto explained. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)