Photo Release

March 10, 2021 Our country will forever be grateful: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on National Defense of the Commission on Appointments, manifested his support for the ad interim appointments and nominations of 16 senior officers of the military led by Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana. “I am very thankful to all of you for your sincere service to our nation. Our country will forever be grateful to each and everyone of you for your unparalleled service to the Filipino people and for continuously ensuring our safety,” Go said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)