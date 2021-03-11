Photo Release

March 11, 2021 Hearing on GUIDE bill: Sen. Win Gatchalian presides over the Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies Subcommittee hearing on Government Financial Institutions Unified Initiatives to Distressed Enterprises for Economic Recovery (GUIDE) bill, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Gatchalian said government undertook several legislative actions to arrest the decline in the economy and employment figures through the Bayanihan 1, Bayanihan 2, Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act, and Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer (FIST) Act. “However, we still need to inject some more liquidity especially to our micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). So the eventual goal of this bill, the GUIDE bill, is to give government additional firepower to lend to our MSMEs and to also eventually save jobs that can be lost because of the onslaught of the pandemic,” Gatchalian said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)