Photo Release

March 11, 2021 Saving MSMEs during the pandemic: Sen. Imee Marcos cites several salient distinctions in her proposed bill, Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1646 or the Government Financial Institutions (GFI) Unified Initiatives to Distressed Enterprises for Economic Recovery (GUIDE) bill, that are not found in other similar measures. Marcos, during Thursday’s hybrid hearing conducted by the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies March 11, 2021, tackling the GUIDE bill, said her version is different because under her proposed measure, banks would still be bound by the prudential loan standards which is not found in other bills. She added that under SBN 1646, funding would be made through a trust fund instead of a direct capital infusion allowing GFIs to grant loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) without endangering the funds of depositors. Marcos noted that her bill also removed the need to establish a special holding company to provide equity infusion. “These are some of the differences, but as we all know at the end of the day, it will be for the Senate, the banks, and the administration to determine exactly who the strategically important companies are that need to be rescued in the face of this crisis given scarce resources and many conflicting requirements," Marcos said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)