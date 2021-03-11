Photo Release

March 11, 2021 Revilla leads Civil Service panel hearing: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., chairman of the Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation, presides over the virtual hearing Thursday, March 11, 2021 on several proposed measures seeking to provide lifetime validity of birth certificates issued by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), and bills lowering the mandatory and optional retirement of government employees. Revilla noted that the PSA already said that birth certificates have no expiration even if the security paper used in printing the certificates is changed regularly. However, some government agencies and private firms still made it (birth certificate issued within six months) as a requirement. “This requirement cost valuable time and money and this should not be happening especially during this time of the pandemic,” Revilla said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)