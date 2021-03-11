Photo Release

March 11, 2021 Bill of Rights violated: Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, notes the numerous resolutions filed by his peers seeking an investigation into the spate of unresolved killings in the country. Gordon, who presided over the virtual public inquiry on the alarming increase of unresolved crimes in the country Thursday, March 11, 2021, said the Constitution has been violated, particularly the Bill of Rights, which assures people of their right to live, to be safe, protected and secure. “From the resolutions alone, you know there is an outcry in the Senate against all these killings that remain unsolved. We cannot allow that to happen,” Gordon stressed. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)