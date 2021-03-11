Photo Release

March 11, 2021 Drilon proposes amendment to HBN 7749: Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon proposes to include an amendment to House Bill No. 7749, otherwise known as the Government Financial Institutions Unified Initiatives to Distressed Enterprises for Economic Recovery (GUIDE) Act, that would give Congress the authority to approve increases in the capital stock of the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP). According to Drilon, the proposed bill seeks to authorize the President to approve increases in DBP’s capitalization upon the recommendation of the DBP’s board of directors with the concurrence of the Secretary of Finance. However, he pointed out, the budget of the increased capital would still need congressional approval as the funds to be infused would have to be appropriated in the General Appropriations Act (GAA). “… the proposition that in the committee report, we should propose an amendment in the House version (of the bill) which would specifically provide that subscription to the increase of the authorized capital stock should be with congressional approval,” Drilon said Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)