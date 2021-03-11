Photo Release

March 11, 2021 On investing P10B in special holding company under GUIDE bill: Sen. Cynthia Villar seeks clarification on the role of a special holding company which will be created under the Government Financial Institutions Unified Initiatives to Distressed Enterprises for Economic Recovery (GUIDE) bill Thursday, March 11, 2021. During the hearing of the Banks Subcommittee, Villar said it appears that under the GUIDE Bill, the amount of P10 billion will be invested in a holding company to help strategically important companies (SICs) but it was not clear how much will be allocated to a loan program to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Villar said without the benefits to MSMEs, the GUIDE bill will not be supported by legislators. “Legislators don’t usually favor equity infusion to big companies, so this GUIDE bill is all about that. Let us clarify, call a spade a spade so we will not be confused. GUIDE is for SICs, which are big companies in financial trouble… because I was asking them what will go to MSMEs and there’s no additional benefits… “ Villar said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)