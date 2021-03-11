Photo Release

March 11, 2021 Hearing on the Northern Antique Protected Seascape and Landscape: Sen. Maria Lourdes Nancy Binay, chairperson of the Committee on Tourism, presides over a virtual hearing on Senate Bill No. 1328 and House Bill No. 7689 which seek to declare the Northern Antique Protected Seascape and Landscape as an eco-tourism zone, Thursday, March 11, 2021. In her opening statement, Binay said she expects that from today’s discussion, the committee will be able to come up with interventions, plans and projects that would help protect, preserve and sustainably develop the country’s rich natural and cultural heritage. “The pandemic has taught us the importance of planning, the right development of eco-tourism destination and while there is a need now to adapt to the challenges posed by COVID -19, it is also imperative that we move forward and plan for the future of the tourism industry,” Binay said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)