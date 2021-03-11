Photo Release

March 11, 2021 Villanueva backs lifetime validity of birth certificates: Sen. Joel Villanueva, during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Reorganization, expresses his gratitude to Sen Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. for giving priority to the proposed measures seeking to provide lifetime validity of birth certificates issued by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). Villanueva said that although birth certificates issued by the PSA have no expiration and printed on security paper to keep their integrity, there is an impression that the certificate would expire after six months. Thus, he added, every time a person is required to submit a birth certificate one must secure a new copy from the PSA. Villanueva noted the procedure resulted in inconvenience and unnecessary expenses for ordinary Filipinos and this could be burdensome, particularly for job applicants who need to submit a copy of their birth certificates during the hiring process. “We support the lifetime validity of birth certificates in order to ease the burden of our countrymen. I would like to express my sincerest thanks and gratitude to the chair of the committee, Sen. Bong Revilla, for prioritizing these bills and I hope that we will be able to finish our discussion very soon for the benefit of our fellow Filipinos,” said Villanueva, author of Senate Bill No. 1281 or the Lifetime Validity of Birth Certificate Act Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)