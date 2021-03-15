Photo Release

March 15, 2021 Senate ratifies Bicam Report on Labor Education Bill: The Senate, during the hybrid plenary session Monday, March 15, 2021, ratifies the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1513 and House Bill No. 4466 or the Labor Education Act which seeks to integrate labor education in the tertiary education curriculum. Sen. Joel Villanueva, chairman of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development and one of the authors and sponsor of SBN 1513, expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the Senate and his colleagues for supporting the bill which recognizes the policy of the state to put in place a mechanism to educate future workers, future employers and future entrepreneurs on their rights and responsibilities in promoting harmony in the workplace and social progress in the society. SBN 1513 is a consolidation of SBNs 278, 1205 and 1218 authored by Senators Manuel “Lito” Lapid, Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. and Villanueva, respectively. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)