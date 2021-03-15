Photo Release

March 15, 2021 Respecting the sovereign will of the people: Sen. Sonny Angara admits that he was surprised by the result of the plebiscite on the law dividing the province of Palawan into three, but maintained that the will of the sovereign people must be respected. Angara, who was chairman of the Committee on Local Government when the measure was approved by the Senate on third reading, said the proposal seemed to make sense during that time because of governability issue given that Palawan is four times the size of Cebu in terms of land area. “The bottom line is that the people have spoken, and we must respect and honor that exercise of sovereign will by the people,” Angara said during the hybrid plenary session Monday, March 15, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)