Photo Release

March 15, 2021 Misdeclaring good meat as bad meat: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, says it is no longer necessary to lower the tariff for hog importation since the tariff is already low. Villar, during the hybrid plenary session Monday, March 15, 2021, said there is already a practice in the importation of hog meat that good meat has been mis-declared as “offal” meat. Offal is the collective name for the internal parts of an animal. Usually, parts of the pig which would be referred to as offal include the heart, lungs, brain, liver, cheeks and tongue. Villar said 70 percent of the 388,000 metric tons of imported hog meats are offal with an average tariff of seven percent. Only About 116,000 metric tons of meat are declared good meat. “In terms of income, the government only collects P4 billion a year... the problem is they declare good meat as offal to pay lower tariff,” Villar said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)