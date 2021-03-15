Photo Release

March 15, 2021 Where is so-called 'excellent' response to COVID?: Senator Risa Hontiveros questions claims that government's response to the pandemic has been excellent even when millions continue to be affected by the COVID-19 crisis during her privilege speech on Monday's hybrid plenary session, March 15, 2021. Hontiveros noted that COVID-19 cases in the Philippines have already reached 621,498, with 12,829 deaths. She added that just today, the country has logged 5,404 new COVID-19 cases. "Where is the so-called excellent response? Are these numbers worthy of patting ourselves on the back for?” Hontiveros asked. The senator said that if anybody should receive "excellent marks," it should be the medical frontliners and other essential workers who have made tremendous sacrifices during the pandemic. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)