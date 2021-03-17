Photo Release

March 17, 2021 Protecting health amid pandemic: Sen. Pia Cayetano maintains that the measures seeking to regulate the use of e-cigarettes and vapes are health measures that should be tackled by the Committee on Health. She nevertheless submitted to the decision of the majority when the bills were referred to the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship. “This is a product that should not be in the hands of the youth and we should be vigilant about the regulations,” Cayetano said. The senator filed Senate Bill No. 2099 or An Act Regulating the Manufacture, Importation, Sale, Distribution, Use, Advertisement, Promotion, and Sponsorship of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems and Electronic Non-Nicotine Delivery Systems, Heated Tobacco Products and Other Imitation Tobacco Products. “By regulating these products, the State is fulfilling its mandate to protect the health of our people, most especially the youth, at a time when we are experiencing and still being threatened by the ill effects of COVID-19,” Cayetano said during a virtual hearing Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)