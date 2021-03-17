Photo Release

March 17, 2021 Inadequate assistance fund: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon questions the inadequacy of the P10 billion allocation for assistance to companies in danger of insolvency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Drilon said the P10 billion fund was “just a drop in the bucket” as compared to the P19.5 billion allocation for anti-insurgency activities which he considers as pork barrel. He said the rescue of companies should be given priority since they are the generators of the economy. He said around 30,000 workers would be retrenched if the government would not assist these large employers. “P10 billion is just a drop in the bucket if you look at the P1.5 trillion loss in the economy as a result of the pandemic. I hope the subcommittee will include in its report as to the inadequacy of the P10 billion and I question the priorities of this government in so far as allocating funds are concerned,” Drilon said during the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies Subcommittee hearing on Government Financial Institutions Unified Incentives to Distressed Enterprises for Economic Recovery (GUIDE) bill Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)