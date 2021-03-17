Photo Release

March 17, 2021 Go supports strict enforcement of e-cig, vape regulation: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, during Wednesday’s virtual hearing of the Committee on Commerce, Trade and Entrepreneurship, March 17, 2021, supports stricter enforcement of laws regulating the use, sale and manufacture of e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products (HTPs). Go said even President Rodrigo Duterte has taken the matter seriously when he issued Executive Order 106 which prohibits the manufacture, distribution, marketing and sale of unregistered or adulterated electronic cigarettes, heated tobacco products and other novel tobacco products. Under EO 106, access to e-cigarettes and HTPs has been restricted to persons below 21 years old and the use of e-cigarettes and HTPs has also been included in the nationwide smoking ban. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)