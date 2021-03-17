Photo Release

March 17, 2021 Committtee of the Whole to investigate 'tongpats' in poultry & pork products: Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson files a resolution calling for the constitution of the Senate Committee of the Whole to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on the food security crisis brought about by the severe outbreak of the African swine fever. Senate Resolution No. 685 also seeks the adoption of policy solutions on importation which is foreseen to cause billions of revenue losses and further perpetrate the unabated corruption in the form of “tongpats” and technical smuggling of poultry and pork products. During the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, March 17, 2021, Lacson said the inquiry will be about finding out what caused the transfer of former Bureau of Animal Industry Director Ronnie Domingo and if there is truth to the report that in the present set-up, there is already P5 to P7 padded cost per kilogram of pork that will go to the pockets of unscrupulous officials. The Senate adopted SRN 685 and constituted the Committee of the Whole. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)