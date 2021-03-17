Photo Release

March 17, 2021 Marcos welcomes more funds for GUIDE bill: Sen. Imee Marcos expresses her support for Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon and Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian’s sentiments for a “room to increase” the P10 billion allocation for assistance to companies in danger of insolvency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Marcos, author of Senate Bill No. 1646 or the Government Financial Institution’s (GFI’s) Unified Initiatives to Distressed Enterprises for Economic Recovery (GUIDE) Act, said she welcomes any other effort to generate more amounts if not in the actual bill then in the future given that the country had borrowed sufficient amount to provide all the needs of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). “After all, Bayanihan 1 and 2 are expiring and we all know that it will take a long time for the economy to finally bounce back,” Marcos said during the Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies Subcommittee hearing Thursday, March 17, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)