Photo Release

March 17, 2021 On DITO telco ownership: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, March 17, 2021, questions China’s control over DITO Telecommunity Corp., formerly Mindanao Islamic Telephone Company, Inc. (Mislatel), noting that the state-run China Telecom has 40 percent share and that the company borrowed $500 million from the Bank of China to fund the first phase of its network development program with a commercial launch this month. Hontiveros said access to data, information and knowledge should be a basic human right and that ensuring access to affordable and reliable data services is essential to the continued development and economic growth of the country. “But this doesn't mean that we should be, maybe naive, and ignore certain facts about DITO's ownership from one perspective. It might be called the Philippine arm of a foreign government whose territorial interests are adverse to our own at the moment and whose political maneuverings within our country threaten to draw us further into a deepening regional conflict,” the senator said. Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Public Services defending House Bill 7332, which seeks to renew DITO's franchise for another 25 years, said legislators could continuously exercise oversight power over franchises. The third major player in the telecommunications sector, after Smart/PLDT and Globe telecoms, holds a congressional franchise via Mislatel, which is set to expire in 2023. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)