Photo Release

March 17, 2021 Sotto resumes session after lockdown: Senate President Vicente Sotto III bangs the gavel, signifying the resumption of plenary session Wednesday, March 17, 2021 with Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino and Sen. Manuel “Lito” Lapid physically present while the rest of the senators attending the session virtually. Sotto announced a complete lockdown on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, to give way to the sanitation and disinfection of the Senate building and premises after a number of employees tested positive for COVID-19 and the quarantine lockdown of several Senate offices Monday. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)