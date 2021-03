Photo Release

March 17, 2021 Poe defends DITO’s franchise: Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Public Services, during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, March 17, 2021, answers queries from colleagues as she defends House Bill No. 7332 or An Act Renewing for Another 25 Years the Franchise Granted to Mindanao Islamic Telephone Company, Inc., presently known as DITO Telecommunity Corp. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)