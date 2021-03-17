Photo Release

March 17, 2021 DITO complied with commitments: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri agrees with Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Public Services, that Mindanao Islamic Telephone Company, Inc., presently known as DITO Telecommunity Corp., had complied with the commitments it promised to deliver. “We had several committee hearings and discussions on this issue and Sen. Grace said we want to see your commitments. And they have complied. Even the National Telecommunications Commission and a third-party non-government organization had conducted an accounting of their actions,” Zubiri said during Wednesday’s interpellation, March 17, 2021, on House Bill No. 7332 which seeks to renew the franchise of DITO for another 25 years. According to Poe, DITO was able to fulfill its commitment to attain 37 percent coverage of households and businesses, maintain minimum average broadband speed of 27 mbps and cover 7,425 barangays, among others. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)