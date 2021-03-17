Photo Release

March 17, 2021 How sure are we that DITO is controlled by Filipinos?: Sen. Richard Gordon, during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, March 17, 2021, asks Sen. Grace Poe, sponsor of a proposed measure seeking to renew for another 25 years the franchise granted to Mindanao Islamic Telephone Company Inc., presently known as DITO Telecommunity Corp, how sure is she that the franchise the Senate will be granting DITO will be controlled by Filipinos and not by the Chinese. “Honestly, sincerely, are we so sure that this franchise will be controlled by Filipinos and not by the Chinese?” Gordon asked. Poe, in her response, said that she is not hundred percent sure that the company could guarantee that there would be no flaws, but she is banking on the huge investments and safeguards the Senate would put in place as motivating factors for DITO to deliver on its commitments. “It is in the interest of the Filipino board members and owners of DITO to make sure that they are compliant with our laws and guidelines of the franchise, if not, that can be grounds to cancel their franchise,” Poe said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)