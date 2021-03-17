Photo Release

March 17, 2021 Local bills: Sen. Francis Tolentino, chairman of the Committee on Local Government, sponsors two local bills during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, March 17, 2021. House Bill No. (HBN) 5360 seeks to separate Sitio Ladol from Bgy. Poblacion in Alabel, Sarangani to become a distinct and independent village to be known as Bgy. Ladol. HBN 8664, on the other hand, provides for the reapportionment of Bataan into three legislative districts. Tolentino just submitted his sponsorship speeches to be part of the record of the committee reports out of sympathy and regard to colleagues and employees who will be rushing home before the 10 pm curfew. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)