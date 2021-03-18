Photo Release

March 18, 2021 Win leads Basic Education hearing: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, presides over a virtual hearing on 23 bills proposing the renaming, separation, conversion, and establishment of schools in Quezon City, Valenzuela City, San Jose del Monte City, Baguio City, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ilocos Sur, Sorsogon, Leyte, Davao Occidental, and Zamboanga del Norte. The hearing held Thursday, March 18, 2021, was attended by Department of Education officials, members of the House of Representatives and local government executives to show their support for the measures. Also in the agenda are House Bill Nos. 7927 and 5643 which seek the establishment of a heritage zone in San Vicente, Ilocos Sur, and the declaration of Cagayan de Oro River and its immediate environs in Cagayan De Oro City as a cultural heritage zone, respectively. (File Photo/ Senate PRIB)