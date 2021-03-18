Photo Release

March 18, 2021 Marcos pushes for renaming of two national high schools: The Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture on Thursday, March 18, 2021, approves House Bill Nos. 7769 and 7998, seeking to rename the San Manuel High School in Barangay San Manuel, in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan to San Manuel National High School and the Paracelis National High School in Barangay Poblacion, Municipality of Paracelis, Mountain Province to Serapio Gawan National High School. Sen. Imee Marcos, during the virtual committee hearing, moved that the two house bills be approved since the Department of Education (DepEd) already certified that the schools have satisfied all the requirements. “I just like to move that we pass these bills from the lower House since the DepEd has already certified its completion,” Marcos said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)